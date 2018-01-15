New Tomb Raider Teaser Shows That Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft Is A Survivor

A new teaser trailer for Warner Bros.’ Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander, is circulating on Instagram. Cut fast and in time to the tune of a cover of Destiny’s Child’s Survivor, the trailer shows off Vikander’s Lara Croft in the throes of her most action-packed moments. Or, some of them, at least. Check out the trailer below:

Repost @warnerbroshk A post shared by Alicia Vikander (@aliciavikanderdaily) on Jan 14, 2018 at 8:11am PST

The film, which is yet another adaptaion of the long-running video game franchise, is built around a more modern version of Lara that players have goten used to over the course of the last two Tomb Raider releases. Younger, grittier, and slightly more realistic, the up-and-coming Miss Croft finds herself in trouble (as always) when her father’s legacy leads her to uncharted territories.

While Vikander is set to play the franchise’s star, the cast is chock full of talent. Dominic West is set to portray Lara’s father, Sir Richard Croft, and Walton Goggins is taking his intimidating stare to a higher level as Mathias Vogel. Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nick Frost are also set to appear.

The first Tomb Raider title released back in 1996 for the Sega Saturn, PlayStation and MS-DOS. The franchise has spawned over 20 various titles since, and even launched a previous film franchise, with Angelina Jolie as Lara. The franchise was only recently “rebooted” for modern consoles, with 2013’s Tomb Raider and the 2015 follow up, Rise of the Tomb Raider. Both games serve to re-tell the origins of Lara Croft, showing fans of the franchise how the dual-wielding archaeological bad ass grew into the heroine we all know and love. Vikander’s take on Croft aims to bring this story to the masses this year, and with two decades of lore to propel the story, it looks like it’s going to be a fun watch.

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16th, 2018.