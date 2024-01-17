Mafia 3 Developer Announces New Top Spin Game

The team behind Mafia 3 is working on a brand new Top Spin game. The sports game genre is one of the most dominant genres in the industry. Games like FIFA (now known as FC), Madden, and 2K are some of the biggest games every single year despite the fact a lot of its players would tell you that they don't change much year to year. Nevertheless, they rake in tons of money because they're some of the only games that offer big-budget experiences in their relative sports. Some other sports have fallen off the radar in gaming over the last decade as these other franchises have continued to dominate. We haven't had a big-budget tennis game in years, but soon that will change.

2K Games is reboot Top Spin with a brand new entry developed by Mafia 3 developer Hangar 13. It has been well over a decade since the last Top Spin game, so there's surely a ton that the developer can do to modernize the game and make it feel fresh and new, but details are scarce right now. More information will follow in the coming weeks and months, but the game is confirmed to be called TopSpin 2K25. As for why Hangar 13 is developing the game, there's a pretty interesting reason. The new game seems to be being developed by Hangar 13's Czech studio, which was formally known as 2K Czech, the team that made Mafia 2. They're also the developers of Top Spin 4, which makes them a natural fit for a continuation of the series. With that said, given Hangar 13 has multiple teams and studios, we wouldn't expect this to have any kind of notable impact on future entries in the Mafia series or other notable games from the developer.

Hangar 13 has confirmed it is working on a new Mafia game, though it has yet to reveal any kind of details on the project. The studio was working on a new IP after Mafia 3, but the project was reportedly canceled and the studio has returned to the Mafia franchise. It will likely be a while before we get to see what the next Mafia game looks like.