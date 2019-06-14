New Wasteland 3 Trailer Features Meat Clowns and Much More

Many gamers know the Wasteland series as the one that really brought the post-apocalyptic genre to light in the video game industry. That was 31 years ago, and while it took 26 years for a sequel to arrive, it would appear it has taken considerably less time for the devs to bring forth a third entry in the franchise. Wasteland 3 will place players in a post-apocalyptic Colorado and let them try their hardest to survive the elements, not to mention the locals that surely won’t be taking too kindly to your arrival.

“The legendary series, which pioneered the post-apocalypse genre in video games, returns players to the role of Desert Rangers, lawmen in a post-nuclear world working to rebuild civilization from the ashes,” reads the description. “Trading the dry, dusty heat of the American southwest for a perpetually frozen Colorado, Wasteland 3 features a number of chilling new locations where the Rangers receive an even frostier reception from the locals.”

For even more on Wasteland 3, here are some of its key features:

A party-based role-playing game , with a renewed focus on our trademark complex story reactivity and strategic combat.

, with a renewed focus on our trademark complex story reactivity and strategic combat. By including vehicles , environmental dangers , and a revamped, more fluid action system , we are evolving on Wasteland 2’s deep tactical turn-based combat and unique encounter design .

, , and a , we are evolving on Wasteland 2’s . Play by yourself or with a friend in story-driven synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer . Choices open up (or close off) mission opportunities, areas to explore, story arcs, and lots of other content.

. Choices open up (or close off) mission opportunities, areas to explore, story arcs, and lots of other content. Your Ranger Base is a core part of the experience. As you help the local people and establish a reputation in Colorado, quests and narrative will force you to make decisions on how to lead.

is a core part of the experience. As you help the local people and establish a reputation in Colorado, quests and narrative will force you to make decisions on how to lead. The game will be set in the savage lands of frozen Colorado , where survival is difficult and a happy outcome is never guaranteed. Players will face difficult moral choices and make sacrifices that will change the game world.

, where survival is difficult and a happy outcome is never guaranteed. Players will face difficult moral choices and make sacrifices that will change the game world. Wasteland 3 will feature a deep and engaging story utilizing a newly-revamped dialog tree system from the celebrated writers of Torment: Tides of Numenera

Wasteland 3 is currently without a release date, but it will be coming to Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows when it does arrive. You can find out more by going to the game’s Fig page.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for a third Wasteland title? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!