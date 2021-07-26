New World Closed Beta Hits 200,000 Concurrent Player Milestone

✖

The beta for New World from Amazon Game Studios has been attracting a lot of attention over the last few days, and it seems that there's a significant amount of hype surrounding the MMO. According to SteamDB, New World reached 200,856 concurrent users on July 25th, setting a new all-time peak for the title. As of this writing, the game is at more than 166,000 concurrent players, which is still a very impressive showing, given that players are coming off the weekend. These numbers certainly bode well for the game ahead of its full release at the end of next month!

While it seems that a lot of players are checking out the New World beta at the moment, not everyone has enjoyed their time with it. Streamer Asmongold recently had a lot of negative things to say about the game, taking issue with core movements and attack patterns in the game. In a recent video, the streamer claimed that he has spent more than 180 hours with the game, and came to the conclusion that New World is "broken," "laggy," and "not ready." Other streamers have been enjoying their time with the beta, however, including Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek. It's far too early to say what the consensus will be, but clearly interest in the game is very high, at the moment!

The closed beta is set to run through August 2nd, so there's a chance that more players could check out New World before its full release. The beta is open to those that pre-order the game, but players can also get the opportunity to participate as a tester by registering right here. Participants will be selected at random, and invitations will be sent out at "regular intervals via email," so interested testers will want to keep their eyes peeled once they've registered. Servers for the closed beta are available in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil.

New World is set to release August 31st. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

