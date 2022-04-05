New World Is Free on Steam for a Limited Time

New World has been available since last September, but fans of the MMORPG genre that haven’t tried the game just yet will be happy to know that a free Steam trial is set to begin later this week. The free trial will begin on April 7th at 10 a.m. PT, and will run through April 11th at 10 a.m. PT. The standard edition of the game normally retails for $39.99, so this should give players an opportunity to see what New World has to offer, and if it’s the kind of thing that they might enjoy!

Once the free trial has come to its conclusion, players will be able to transfer their save data to either the standard or deluxe edition of the game. Both of these versions will be available at a 40% discount starting at the beginning of the trial and lasting through April 18th at 10 a.m. PT. New players hoping to make in-game purchases during the trial will not be able to do so until either version of the game has been purchased.

So far, a lot of current New World players seem pretty happy about the free weekend! There is a lot of tough competition in the MMO genre at the moment, but this could help bring more attention to the game. Some fans lamented the fact that they paid full price for New World while there are still bugs to be fixed, while others hoped that the free weekend might be accompanied by double XP. Amazon Games was quick to note that it is continuing to work on ways to retain the current player base, through new content and bug fixes. Unfortunately, there will not be double XP during the free weekend. However, existing players will be able to snag a free Black Bear Pelt Rug Housing Item, through April 18th.

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been a fan of New Worldso far? Do you plan on checking out the game's free trial?