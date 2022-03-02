New World Reveals Heart of Madness Update

Amazon Game Studios has today revealed a new update for New World that will be coming to the MMO later on in March. Since first releasing last year, Amazon Games has continued to build onto New World and has added a substantial amount of new content for those who want to continue to play the title. Now, a new patch for the game is set to arrive later on this month, although its implementation will first be coming to the PTR version of New World.

Detailed on the New World website today, Amazon Games revealed the new “Heart of Madness” update that will soon be coming to the game. “This update will conclude the story of Isabella. The main story quest line picks up as you pursue Isabella back to Shattered Mountain, leading to an epic final showdown,” said Amazon’s description of this new patch. “Enter the Tempest’s Heart as you venture into a corrupted dimension of reality through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard. Discover the secrets of her past while you dive deeper into her corrupted mind.”

In addition to adding a new story quest to New World, Amazon Games will also be bringing a couple of other new additions to the MMO. For starters, a new Blunderbuss weapon is set to also be added with this patch. The weapon is said to feature “high-mobility coupled with potent close-to-mid range damage” and is recommended for those who are building a bruiser or mage character. Lastly, a number of other bug fixes and balance changes will also be coming with this March New World update, although the finer details of what will be altered have yet to be unveiled.

For now, this update for New World doesn’t have a launch date just yet, but as mentioned, it will come to the Public Test Realm for the game soon. Once the update has been tested in the PTR by players for a prolonged period of time, it should then come to the main New World servers later this month. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop on this new update here on ComicBook.com in the coming weeks.