New World Switches to Seasonal Model, Adds Season Pass System

Amazon's New World is making a pretty drastic change next month with seasons coming to the game for the first time. Under this new system, we'll see the game adopt the seasonal structure seen frequently in other live-service games, and as one might've expected, those new seasons will of course be accompanied by season passes, too. A preview of what's to come for those confirmed that players will see a free and premium track available as part of the new season pass model with things such as Marks of Fortune, Boost Tokens, cosmetics, weapons, and armor among some of the items included in the pass.

The first season to kick things off will be "Fellowship & Fire," and it's set to get started on March 28th. If you play pretty much anything else with a seasonal model, the one that New World will have should already look familiar to you. Seasons will last around three months, and the free and premium tracks offer levels up to 100 to work through. You'll naturally get more from the premium track, but you can't purchase that one until you're at least level 25.

"The Season Pass introduces new ways for players to earn meaningful rewards, just by playing New World. Players will earn Season XP, level up, and unlock rewards as they progress through their seasonal activities," the New World season announcement said. "Our goal with seasons is to consistently provide something fresh for every type of player."

Take a look at our February Team Update video, where we discuss Seasons, PvP Updates, balance changes, and the 2023 roadmap.



Of course, with the introduction of these kinds of rewards in a season pass system, some players may harbor pay-to-win concerns based on the prizes being divvied out here in New World along with expectations carried over from other games. An FAQ for the new New World structure addressed that topic, too, and said "All of the non-cosmetic Premium Track rewards can also be earned through the Free Track and normal gameplay." It added that there would be no gear included in those rewards with Gear Scores that exceed 600.

Accompanying this baseline season pass system are some accessory features like a seasonal tracker called the "Season Journey" which looks to show you how you're doing throughout the current season in terms of progression. Seasonal challenges will be available, too, to help move you along the Season Journey, and a new "Activity Stamp Card" looks to do something similar by tasking players with participating in different activities in exchanges for Seasonal XP.

New World's first official season will begin on March 28th.