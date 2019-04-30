New World War Z Update Fixes Matchmaking, Improves Stability, and More

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive released World War Z recently, with fans taking to the title to enjoy the slaying of many zombies. The road since launch has not exactly been the smoothest, however, as players have reported a few issues here and there, especially when it comes to matchmaking, file corruption, and all around stability. Luckily, the devs have officially released a new patch that addresses many of the known issues plaguing players’ experiences, but it is only available on PlayStation 4 at this time. Don’t worry, PC and Xbox One players, these fixes will arrive soon.

In a post on the Focus Home Interactive forums, the notes for patch 1.0.3 were unveiled, and they show a handful of fixes for the bugs that have been popping up during players’ journeys. They did note, however, that the reason for the patch arriving at different times for each platform is because of “slightly difference procedures between platforms when certifying patches.” That is why the World War Z update is now available on PS4, and coming to PC and Xbox One later. The patch notes can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stability:

Fixed an issue that caused save file corruption.

Fixed an issue with save backups restoring saves with 0 progression.

Fixed a large number of connectivity, matchmaking and party system issues.

Fixed a large number of gameplay crashes.

Fixed a large number of gameplay bugs that caused inability to progress in levels.

Gameplay:

You will now only gain XP toward weapon upgrades if you have purchased the prior upgrade for that weapon, i.e. level two must be purchased to be able to gain XP toward level 3.

Fixed an issue that caused excessive aim assist in PvPvZ.

Reduced Compact Shotgun damage in PvPvZ.

Increased cooldown of “Please Stand Up” perk to 60 seconds.

Marking items will now display its icon for your teammates.

Reduced AI bots effectiveness especially on easy and normal difficulties.

Increased objective timer to save friendly NPCs to 60 seconds on easy and normal difficulties.

UI:

Minor fixes in UI and localization.

Trophies:

Fixed an issue with “Strong immunity”, “High caution” and “The most effective way” trophies, which caused the goals to fail if you have failed them once during one game session.

Fixed an issue with the “Sport kills” trophy, which was harder than intended to get.

World War Z is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”

Battle swarms of hundreds of zombies in gruesomely spectacular firefights

Coop story-driven campaigns

Fight other survivors in Player vs Player vs Zombies modes

Level 6 character classes and weapon upgrades to take on greater challenges

What do you think about this? Are you glad to see the devs roll out fixes for some of the major issues that have hit World War Z since launch? Hoping to see the update hit the other platforms soon? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!