New Xbox Game Has Been in Early Access on Steam for 11 Years

Since the rise of early access, developers have used the program to start selling their games early and allow the community to help drive decision-making during development. It’s not always a smooth process, but most early access games typically don’t spend more than a year or two in the program before being released or cancelled. Sometimes a game needs to bake a little before it’s ready for primetime. That’s the case with Amazing Frog. It’s been available on Steam via early access for 11 years, but it recently launched on the Xbox Game Preview program and is gearing up for its full release soon.

Amazing Frog was first made available on Steam on November 20th, 2014. The team at Fayju has been consistently working on the game, though they did release Amazing Frog 2 into early access in 2022. It’s a strange development cycle for an even stranger game, but that doesn’t mean the wait won’t eventually be worth it.

What is Amazing Frog?

Image courtesy of Fayju

As mentioned, Amazing Frog is a weird game. Fayju bills it as “an open world, sandbox physics game.” They specifically call it “Grand Frog Auto.” Now, that doesn’t mean players should expect the quality of Rockstar’s flagship Grand Theft Auto series, but you get the idea of what Amazing Frog is going for.

And while there is a ton of content (even in early access), it’s probably more accurate to say it’s aping the silliness of something like Goat Simulator. You play as a frog as it farts and ragdolls its way through a virtual version of Swindon, England. There are tons of things to do and plenty to see. Just from the screenshots, you’ll note that the frogs have a giant toilet, go to the moon, and fight off sharks in the open waters.

It is a goofy take on Grand Theft Auto that’s received solid user reviews during early access. If nothing else, Amazing Frog supports up to four players via splitscreen, making it a great option for a weekend session with your buds. The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got a little longer, so you might as well see what it’s like to engage in frog-fueled shenanigans.

Amazing Frog is in early access on Steam and the Game Preview program on Xbox. Fayju says it plans to launch the 1.0 version of the game later this year or in early 2026. That said, the early access notes say that Fayju “intend[s] to keep updating the game forever.” They might change their minds eventually, but there should be plenty of post-launch content in the short term.

Either way, Amazing Frog is a ridiculous-looking GTA knockoff. Those have been few and far between in recent years, so it’ll be nice to have a new one. The early access fanbase seems pleased with the direction Amazing Frog is headed, so now seems like an excellent time to hop in if you’re looking for something to play while you wait for GTA 6.

