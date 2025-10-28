5 Confirmed New Features in GTA 6, Ranked by How Exciting They Are

It’s been a long time coming, but Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally on the cusp of coming out, and franchise fans have plenty to get excited about. As with all its games, Rockstar has poured as much into GTA 6 as possible, upping the game from its predecessor, which was released nearly 13 years earlier. Where GTA V expanded its map and functionality, its successor has ramped things up considerably. You’re not only going to return to familiar territory in Vice City, but you’ll explore a massive area that dwarfs all previous titles and most open-world games on the market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of the game’s massive map, plenty of old features are receiving updates, while some new ones are being introduced. These are the elements most gamers are excited about, as they offer new ways to play and new areas to explore. Additionally, elements that worked well in previous GTA titles are returning, while mechanics from other popular Rockstar games are being incorporated. As of writing, not too much has been confirmed to appear. Still, thanks to a pretty devastating leak and a few snippets, Rockstar has revealed these five new confirmed features, making GTA fans excited for the next entry.

5) The Inclusion Of Red Dead Redemption 2’s Dialogue Interaction System

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

There’s no denying that GTA V is a fantastic game, but like any Triple-A title, it lacks in some areas. For dialogue, the game’s built-in mechanics didn’t impress as many fans as Rockstar likely hoped. This is evident in the many mods improving the game’s dialogue system, one of which introduces a Red Dead Redemption 2-style mechanic. This makes an already immersive game feel even more so. Modding is also one of the many reasons people continue to play the game so long after its initial release. Rockstar paid attention, and RDR2’s dialogue system is incorporated in GTA 6 at launch, adding prompts like “Greet, Threaten, Rob” to interactions with NPCs.

4) Tons Of Open World Activities

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The franchise has never left players without plenty to do in its open-world environments. Still, GTA V’s map includes empty basketball courts and other dead zones. GTA 6 won’t have that problem, as Rockstar has confirmed a plethora of playable options to keep players entertained. Some of the activities confirmed include pool, boxing, tennis, minigolf, basketball, gym workouts, racing, and more. There’s even fishing and hunting mechanics taken straight out of RDR2, proving Rockstar’s penchant for recycling mechanics that fans love. Additionally, the game’s library of animals is significantly expanded over previous titles, and they include alligators, so keep an eye out when you’re near any bodies of water.

3) Detailed Underwater Exploration

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Underwater missions have been part of the franchise since GTA: San Andreas, and both GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online have submarine activities. These options were previously limited, but no longer. GTA 6 includes far more to do underwater. Players can explore coral reefs, look at sea life, and try to avoid it because sharks are going to be included. Dolphins will be in the water as well, so divers can see all kinds of critters. There are numerous places to explore with treasures to find and secrets to uncover, so this expansion is something plenty of players are looking forward to in GTA 6.

2) Hundreds Of Fully Explorable Indoor Locations

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Previous GTA titles featured many locked doors and inaccessible areas, limiting much of the gameplay to the map’s sidewalks and streets. Missions allow for entry into specific locales, but this is limited. GTA 6 is eschewing this practice for a more open-world experience, as hundreds of fully explorable interior locations are available. There are over 700 confirmed, including motels and restaurants, nightclubs, pawn shops, and fully explorable malls. The list is exhaustive, giving players more ways to explore and navigate Vice City and the many locations spread across Leonida (based on Florida) as they play GTA 6.

1) A Female Playable Character

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

All GTA titles released before GTA 6 feature a male player character, except the first. This has worked well for all kinds of gamers. Still, it’s finally time for a female player character to shine in a modern title, as GTA 6 follows a Bonnie & Clyde-inspired couple: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Players will play both characters, offering a new type of interactive play when they take on Lucia. The two are romantically involved but become embroiled in a criminal conspiracy that drives the game’s main story. Jason is ex-military, while Lucia hails from Liberty City, where she learned to fight from her old man. Player selection offers three modes: Solo Jason, Solo Lucia, and simultaneous dual control of both characters.

Grand Theft Auto 6 drops on May 26, 2026. Which new feature are you most excited about? Sound off in the ComicBook Forum!