New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Hailed as “Game of the Year” and “10/10”

One of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s new day-one games is being hailed by subscribers as “Game of the Year” and a perfect “10/10. This past week, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were treated to five day-one games across PC and Xbox Series X, and one of these games was one of the most anticipated Xbox Game Pass releases of the year, and it hasn’t disappointed.

The new Xbox Game Pass game in question boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a good score, but not a great score. However, some subscribers have suggested this is a dramatic underselling of the new action game or, more specifically, Ninja Gaiden 4, the new release from Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios. Despite being an Xbox Game Studios title, it is multi-platform, but the only subscription it is available with at launch is Game Pass.

Since its release, Ninja Gaiden 4 has been the subject of many posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. And the majority of these posts have had immense praise for the game. To this end, one of the top posts on the Reddit page calls it “Game of the Year.” Another warns that the game is very difficult, but hails it as a “10/10” experience.

“I booted up this game on Game Pass before work today and was instantly reminded what a top-tier 3rd person action game is supposed to feel like,” reads one of the comments on the post, echoing its sentiment. “None of this Yotei or Wukong nonsense. Ninja Gaiden is still the cream of the crop after all of these years.”

Of course, not every comment on either post agrees with the sentiments of each; however, there are more posts like this. That said, while this doesn’t quite match up with the game’s Metacritic score, it does somewhat line up with many other user reviews. For example, on Steam it has an 89% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a near-perfect user review score.

For what it is worth, we had some criticism of the new character action game in our official review of it, which highlights the reaction to the game so far; while some are championing it as Game of the Year, others have struggled to find the same enjoyment.

