New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 11th

A new day has arrived, and that means a new Wordle puzzle through The New York Times app and website. Today’s puzzle continues a streak over the last few days of fairly common words; no one is going to run to Google or a dictionary to look up the definition today. However, even common words can still lead to Wordle headaches, and if you’re struggling to uncover today’s answer, we’ll help you out. We’ll start out by offering up some tips, before getting to the actual answer later in the article.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the best things about Wordle is that the game makes you think a lot about the actual structure of words. Even if you’ve been writing for years, or you’re an avid reader, the game makes you think hard about the placement of vowels, and how many a word might require. In a 5-letter word, you often need 2 vowels, but today’s puzzle uses just a single one, which is the letter “A.” It also appears just once in the word. If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, that alone offers a pretty big hint about the structure of the word and where that vowel must be placed. In this case, it’s smack dab in the middle of the word.

If there’s just one vowel, and it’s the third letter, that means you have a word that starts with a 2 consonant blend, and ends with a 2 consonant blend. If you’ve got a 2 consonant blend at the start, that means the word has to start with a blend like “BL,” “SC,” or a similar combination. That greatly narrows down the options available to players, but it’s still easy to run out of guesses. Another hint: like yesterday’s puzzle, today’s word features 5 unique letters, without any repeats.

RELATED: Wordle Almost Had a Terrible Name

If those tips haven’t helped you solve it, today’s answer for The New York Times Wordle puzzle is “Track.” Track is one of those words that almost comes as a surprise; at this point, you might assume it had already been used once by the game. Sometimes the simple ones can be tricky like that. Hopefully you didn’t get tripped up by this one, and your personal streak continues on!

How’s your current Wordle streak going? Do you find our tips and hints helpful? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!