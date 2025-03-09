New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 9th

If you’re struggling to find the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle from The New York Times, ComicBook has you covered with some basic tips and the overall answer if you’re stuck. The five-letter word game exploded in popularity when it debuted in 2021, and while a lot of the initial craze has died down over the last few years, Wordle remains a daily routine for many people. Today’s Wordle puzzle isn’t too difficult, but it does feature a very common trap players can find themselves in while playing the game. We’ll outline the hints ahead of time, before revealing the actual answer.

Every Wordle player has their own strategy for how they start and wrap each puzzle. One of the best strategies I’ve found is starting with a word that uses 5 unique letters and multiple vowels; that way, even if you don’t get any letters on the initial flip, you’re eliminating 5 possibilities. I usually wait until I’ve narrowed the word down a bit before I start guessing words that contain 2 (or more) of the same letter. For today’s word, I had to quickly pivot away from that strategy, after discovering that the word uses 2 of the same vowel.

As mentioned, today’s puzzle features a common trap that Wordle players can fall into. A lot of words in the English language end the same way, and in a game where you only get 6 guesses, you can easily narrow things down where you have the last 4 letters and still fail to solve the puzzle. Today’s puzzle is no exception, as the word ends with the 4 letters “R-E-E-D.” That leaves several potential possibilities, including options like “Freed,” “Breed,” and “Creed.” If you’re still stuck, the answer to this week’s Wordle puzzle can be found in the following paragraph.

The solution to today’s Wordle puzzle is “Greed.” One of the more common complaints about Wordle is that sometimes the answers can be a little obscure, requiring a trip to Google or a Dictionary afterwards to figure out the actual definition. Thankfully, today’s puzzle features a (very) common word. As long as players avoid falling into the trap outlined above, they shouldn’t have too much difficulty continuing their current streak in the game.

Do you still play Wordle on a daily basis? Are there any strategies that you use when you play the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!