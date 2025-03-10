New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 10th

A single letter can easily end a Wordle streak. Yesterday’s word was a perfect example of that, as “Greed” has the same last 4 letters as several other words in the English language. Today’s New York Times Wordle puzzle doesn’t have quite the same layout, but it does offer a similar trap, with a whole bunch of possibilities. If you need some tips to help you figure things out, we’ll cover that first. However, if you’re simply looking for an answer to help you continue your streak into Tuesday, you can find that at the end of the article.

The most common starter letter for English words is the letter ‘S.’ It’s impossible to say whether that’s true for the pool of 5-letter words selected for Wordle, but it does make it a great letter for any starting word in the game; for years, my personal starting word was “Steam,” up until that word was used in 2024. If your default starter word happens to begin with the letter ‘S,’ you’ll be off to a nice start for today’s puzzle. Today’s word also uses 2 vowels, and 5 unique letters without any repeats.

It’s not the start of today’s word that gets tricky, it’s the second last letter that can easily trip up players. The first three letters in today’s word are “S-P-I”, while the final letter is “E.” As previously mentioned, there are a lot of letters that can fit in that gap, including options like “Spike,” “Spire,” and “Spice.” As any Wordle player knows, there’s something really nerve-wracking about getting to the point where you only have one letter left and a ton of potential options that aren’t the correct answer.

If you’re worried about making the wrong choice and seeing your longstanding streak come to an end, this week’s word is “Spite.” This marks a couple days in a row where The New York Times featured a pretty common word that shouldn’t stump too many players. Sometimes it feels like that means a harder one is on the way, but Wordle players will just have to wait until Tuesday to see what’s in store next.

How did you do on today’s New York Times Wordle Puzzle? Did you think today’s puzzle was easier or tougher than other recent days? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!