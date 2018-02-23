New Yume Nikki Trailer is a Real Wake-Up Call

Madotsuki wakes up in one day.

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary has an official pre-launch trailer, and it’s just as unsettling as fans of the original game might expect. The eerie visual novel tells the story of a shut-in named Madotsuki who only leaves the comfort of her home in dreams. The original game was created by a developer named Kikiyama, with RPG Maker 2003. After its initial release, it quickly became a sensation on Japanese forum 2ch, before making its way across the internet, and the world. The revival is a collaboration between the Kadokawa corporation and Active Gaming Media, with updated graphics and new story elements.

The fandom behind Yume Nikki may be considered niche by some, but under the haze of the game’s mysterious outward appearance, a small franchise has grown. The game inspired a light novel as well as a manga series, along with its own Vocaloid album. There’s even a mini-game out for iOS and Android that simulates the game our heroine has displayed on her at-home console.

Here’s the game’s official description of the new game on Steam, where it will go live tomorrow:

In its original form, RPG Maker darling Yume Nikki was a divisively controversial work among fans. By contrast, YumeNikki -Dream Diary- is a collaborative show of the utmost respect for auteur Kikiyama’s seminal release. The RPG Maker team at Kadokawa has paired up with Active Gaming Media’s development team of ardent Yume Nikki fans to bring you this modern indie title in the form of YumeNikki -Dream Diary-. This diverging follow-up combines influences from the original game and other recent indie juggernauts to create something wholly unique. YumeNikki -Dream Diary- was created under supervision and with the full cooperation from the original creator, Kikiyama themselves. We hope it will help to create a whole new wave of fans, as well as push the envelope in terms of what RPG Maker games can become.

Featuring “all-new old” original character!

A character dormant in Kikiyama’s imagination (and design documents) surfaces 16 years after Yume Nikki’s original release.

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary releases tomorrow, February 23rd, for PC on Steam and Playism.