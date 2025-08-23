Double Fine Boss Teases Studio’s Next Game, But It’s Not What Some Fans Want

Fans of developer Double Fine appreciate the studio for its willingness to make projects they enjoy that don’t always follow the beaten path. However, one trade-off fans have to deal with is that this sort of attitude doesn’t lend itself to pumping out sequels to games fans might want them to revisit. While the studio has developed a sequel to Psychonauts in the past, recent statements by the developer suggest that the wait for more sequels will be quite a while.

In a new interview during Gamescom, Double Fine Studio Head Tim Schafer teased the development of future projects ahead of the release of puzzle adventure game Keeper. Speaking to IGN, Schafer’s answer ruled out the possibility that these in-progress games would be sequels to the studio’s previous titles, something that may discourage fans. Schafer was focused on details for Keeper, but let a few hints slip about the studio’s multiple upcoming projects.

“I’m working on other stuff,” Schafter told IGN. “The studio is doing multiple projects right now and they’re all original IPs, because we did Psychonauts 2 and that will hold us for sequels for a while.”

Double Fine is known for several well-liked series, including Psychonauts, Brütal Legend, and Grim Fandango, that appear not to be getting sequels anytime soon. Schafer’s comments ruled out the potential for Psychonauts 3 in particular, something that follows past comments made in recent years that the studio was focused on experimenting with new ideas instead of retreading old ground.

“The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy,” wrote Double Fine after the completion of Psychonauts 2 in a 2021 Fig update post. “We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more.”

Psychonauts 2 was the first game Double Fine released after its acquisition by Microsoft in 2019, and Keeper will be the first title the studio has finished since the release of Psychonauts 2. Xbox Game Studios took over as the publisher for Psychonauts 2 and has retained that role for the upcoming Keeper. When the Double Fine and Microsoft partnership was confirmed in 2019, Schafer assured studio fans in an announcement that they would maintain the same independence they had cultivated over 20 years and that the studio would keep its distinct identity going forward.

While this appears to have been true thus far, there is still a hunger among Double Fine fans for the studio to revisit its previous works to create titles like Brütal Legend 2 in the future. Back in October, Double Fine acknowledged the continued demand for a follow-up to the metal-infused action adventure game, saying the studio still thinks about ideas for a potential sequel.

“My inbox on social media gets pinged every day and I think at least 30% of those messages are request for Brütal Legend 2. Eddie Riggs’ tale of heavy metal derring-do has really stuck with fans over the years, and keeps generating new metal heads as time goes on,” wrote Double Fine community manager Harper Jay in a blog post.

Are you excited for Keeper ahead of its October 17th release date?