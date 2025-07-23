Brutal Legend Is Free for a Limited Time in Honor of Ozzy Osbourne

Double Fine’s heavy metal game Brutal Legend is free for a very time in honor of Ozzy Osbourne. The passing of Ozzy Osbourne has been one of the most notable celebrity deaths in recent memory. Osbourne was widely regarded as one of the best artists in the heavy metal genre and was responsible for some truly surreal moments in pop culture history. He famously bit the heads off of a dove and bat in two different occasions, he participated in the WWE, and he frequently cameoed in various movies, shows, and games as none other than himself. His death came just weeks after his final concert, making things even more poignant.

With that said, fans have been reflecting on some of their favorite memories of Ozzy Osbourne this week. A lot of gamers have been thinking about different appearances he had in the industry as well. He had an iconic World of Warcraft commercial, a PSVR2 ad, and his music was utilized for a ton of great video game trailers including Gears of War 3. However, his most notable gaming appearance is his role in Double Fine’s action game Brutal Legend starring Jack Black. The Prince of Darkness starred in Brutal Legend as The Guardian of Metal and the voice of Dadbad, the former of which uses his likeness with his long jet black hair and rose-tinted glasses.

The team at Double Fine thought it would be fitting to make Brutal Legend completely 100% free to download in honor of Ozzy Osbourne. The game is free on itchio for 666 minutes and the offer will expire at 3:06 AM PT/6:06 AM ET. This will give you Brutal Legend for free on PC with no strings attached and yes, you’ll get to keep it. It’s a great game and one of Double Fine’s best titles, so it’s absolutely worth checking out even if you’re not overly familiar with Ozzy Osbourne himself. It’s a fun game for metal heads and those who just like wild, over the top stories. To top it all off, the game is led by actor Jack Black.

You can slay monsters, drive cars, fly, and enjoy some great music in the game. Even if you have no plans to play it right now, it’s a high quality free game, so you should absolutely claim the download and save it for a rainy day. It even features some other cameos from other rock legends. There have been some teases for Brutal Legend 2 in recent years, so maybe this resurgence in players will inspire Double Fine to finally make it.