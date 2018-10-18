Next ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Update Outlined, Targets Major Bugs

The team over at Ubisoft just laid out their plans for the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege patch coming soon and it aims to fix the biggest player-reported bugs in the game first and foremost. The aim of this update is pure stability, which means balance changes are coming as well.

“We are in the process of deploying back-end changes that were created on the premise of having the bug fixes listed in this patch in already in place, and deploying these changes out of order would lead to instability,” said the studio in their most recent blog update. “In an effort to push these back-end changes to live as quickly as possible, we will be deploying the bug fixes alongside the back-end changes live with the Y3S3.1.2 patch. This also means we have removed the balancing changes from this patch as they are still undergoing testing.”

They added, “This patch will address a number of major exploits such as the deployable shield vaulting issues, the invisibility glitch, and the washing machine glitch. The Y3S3.1.2 patch will be deployed this week for PC. Console deployment of these bug fixes will come later in the month with the balancing changes, and will be a part of the Y3S3.2 patch.”

Here’s what’s been fixed:

General

Fixed – Deployable shields placed perpendicular to a window prevent vaulting. It is now impossible to install deployable shields in front of windows in a way that would block vault or rappel in. Trying to do so will result in deploying the shield forward or backward depending on the player position, in a way that will always leave enough room for vaulting or rappelling in.

Fixed – The operator is invisible when players load into game.

Fixed – Pistols have their reticle misaligned with the center of the screen while shooting.

Fixed – No toggle for Montagne and Pulse special abilities (now comes with toggle).

Fixed – Cannot access Bulletproof Camera by pressing the secondary gadget button while prone.

Fixed – While prone, using melee and standing up will switch the knife animation to shield.

Fixed – The Stun Grenade VFX can be cancelled under certain conditions.

Fixed – The squad leader remains alone in a match after one squad member leaves when the leader starts the match.

Fixed – Latency, micro stutters and graphical issues after playing multiple matches and maps in the same Custom game session.

Fixed – End of round timer does not stop when initiating the defuser plant at the last moment.

Maps

Bank

Fixed – Valkyrie Black Eye can see through the ceiling when placed on in a spot on 2F Bank.

Fixed – Spot in 1F Tellers Office allows Valkyrie’s Black Eye to see the corridor and staircase.

Fixed – Spot in 1F Archives allows throwable gadgets to reach 2F Skylight Stairwell.

Clubhouse

Fixed – Attacker drones can see through the ceiling underneath 1F Lobby and Bar.

Consulate

Fixed – Drone has no collision with the terrace edge from West Front Yard.

Hereford Base

Fixed – Ranked Match Action phase lasts for 4 minutes on Hereford Base.

Fixed – Equipping a shield drops the fps by 10–20 on Hereford Base.

Fixed – Unstable FPS in Hereford Base.

Fixed – Maestro’s gadget is vulnerable by breaking cosmetic destruction, Small pinstripe carpets across the map.

Fixed – Players can hide under a desk in 1F Prep Area.

Fixed – Defuser cannot be picked up after being dropped between the wall and the ammo box in 1F Garage.

Fixed – Defuser cannot be picked up after being dropped between the wooden planks located in EXT Barnyard.

Fixed – Thatcher’s EMP grenade does not turn off the faux volumetric glow from the ceiling lights in EXT Barn.

Fixed – Small gap in 2F bathroom ceiling on Hereford base rework.

House

Fixed – Players can clip inside a wall using a deployable shield at 2F Workshop.

Kafe

Fixed – Players cannot pick up armor plates if the armor bag is deployed on a kettle in 3F Cigar Lounge.

Oregon

Fixed – Operators can get stuck inside a pile of boxes in 1F Office.

Fixed – Player can vault inside the washing machine on Oregon.

Operators

Buck

Fixed – If Buck mounts Tachanka’s LMG Turret with the Skeleton Key on and leaves it, no interaction can be made with the turret afterwards.

Clash

Fixed – Clash can instantly go into ADS with her secondary after un–equipping her shield.

Fixed – Clash is not able to use Observation Tools while her CCE shield is extended.

Echo

Fixed – Instead of disappearing when Echo’s Yokai hover drone is disabled, the “Jump” button appears greyed out.

Fixed – If a disabled Yokai hover drone is picked up and re–deployed, it will still be in the disabled state when redeployed.

Finka

Fixed – Finka’s Spear308’s damage falloff over distance is too high.

Maverick

Fixed – Maverick’s blowtorch makes no sound on the first use on a wall.

Fixed – Blowtorch SFX persists after Maverick is killed while using it.

Mira

Fixed – Black Mirror can be destroyed from the other side of a reinforced wall.

Fixed – Mira can place her Mirror under another destroyed Black Mirror.

The upcoming update also has a few mild changes coming to the game’s Charms, Pick and Ban feature, as well as a few other minor bug fixes in the works. For more on the smaller tweaks, you can check out the patch notes right here.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.