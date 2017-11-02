Rep Your Favorite Team With These Amazing New NFL Xbox One Design Lab Controllers

If you’re a football fan, then you know it’s your moral duty to rep your favorite team everywhere. If you’re a Seahawks fan, for example, then no doubt your car, bedding, shower curtains, and clothing is all shaded navy and green. But why stop there? Xbox is finally letting you rep your team pride on something that you’ll have in your hands for hours on-end: your Xbox One controller!

These beautiful new controllers come courtesy of the Xbox Design Lab, which for a year now has empowered players to create their own one-of-a-kind controllers with custom color schemes and layouts. In addition to new colors and designs, the Design Lab also lets players select custom finishing touches and textures for their grips and d-pads, and triggers. Now, through a unique partnership with the NFL, several of you are about to discover your new favorite controllers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting today,” the announcement reads, “you can show your team pride on your Xbox controller and add the logo for any of the 32 NFL teams.”

“Further customize your controller with optional black rubberized grip for the back of the controller—a premium upgrade that enhances comfort and control while gaming. Included with your NFL controller is an optional laser-engraved message up to 16 characters at no additional cost, perfect for adding your gamertag or name. These NFL controllers are available exclusively through the US Microsoft Store at xbox.com/xboxdesignlab. Pricing starts at $94.99 USD and each NFL controller includes free engraving and free shipping.”

I have no doubt that thousands of you saw this headline and image and immediately thought of that special someone in your life who would go nuts for this. These are going to make a perfect Christmas gift for the football-loving gamer in your life, but make sure you order soon — the Design Lab will need some time to create and ship out your custom creation!