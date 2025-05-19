NHL 25’s Stanley Cup Prediction This Year Is Already a Bust

As part of a yearly tradition, EA Sports runs simulations of major sporting events, in an effort to predict who the winner will be. The developers do it every year in Madden for the Super Bowl, and in the NHL series to predict the Stanley Cup winner. This year, NHL 25‘s simulation projected a surprising team hoisting the coveted trophy. Unfortunately, that prediction did not pan out this year, as the Toronto Maple Leafs have been officially eliminated from the playoffs by the Florida Panthers. The simulation accurately predicted that the two teams would defeat their opponents in the first round, but failed to determine the overall winner of the series.

The original projection by NHL 25 had the Leafs defeating the Panthers in a 4-2 series. However, the real-life result saw the Panthers win the series 4-3. Game 7 between the two teams took place on Sunday night, with Florida decisively defeating the Leafs by a score of 6-1. The Panthers will now move on to the third round of the playoffs, where they’ll face the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that NHL 25‘s simulation also predicted would not move beyond the second round.

several other Stanley Cup series predictions did not pan out this season

At this point, EA’s NHL simulations have made a habit of underestimating the Florida Panthers. Last year, NHL 24 predicted that the Vancouver Canucks would win the Stanley Cup, while the Florida Panthers would be eliminated in the first round. In reality, Vancouver was knocked out in the second round, while the Florida Panthers went on to win the Stanley Cup.

At the end of the day, all of this stands as a testament to the fact that sports are incredibly hard to predict, especially when it comes to the NHL playoffs. In the past, EA has had some luck with predicting single games, like this year’s Super Bowl, and the final game of the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. However, the Stanley Cup playoffs last a long time, and a single injury or illness can completely change the course of a series. It’s fun to examine EA’s simulations each year, but fans should always take them with a grain of salt, and not put too much stock into them.

That probably won’t make fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs feel any better, of course; the team hasn’t won a Cup since 1967, and it remains to be seen when it might happen next for Toronto. For the Leafs, there will always be next year, but any fans feeling bitter about the results of Sunday’s game against the Panthers can always take out those frustrations in NHL 25, and try to come up with some different results compared to what happened in the real-world!

