Madden NFL 25 Predicts Super Bowl LIX Winner

We’re still a short while away from the kickoff in Super Bowl LIX, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re anxiously awaiting the final results, the folks at Electronic Arts have you covered with their prediction for tonight’s game. Once again, the developer has simulated the Super Bowl, and revealed who will come out on top. According to Madden NFL 25, the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-21. The game also predicts that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named the Super Bowl MVP.

Now, before readers put too much stock into this prediction, they should keep in mind that EA’s simulations have a mixed record when it comes to accurately predicting the results of sporting events. Two years ago, Madden NFL 23 predicted that the Eagles would beat the Chiefs 31-17. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, the final score saw Kansas City on top 38-35. Madden had a better prediction in 2024, though. Last year’s Super Bowl simulation accurately predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. However, the score was a little off; the real Chiefs won a 25-22 nail biter, while Madden NFL 24 predicted a more relaxing 31-20 victory.

the official madden nfl 25 simulation claims the eagles will win the super bowl 23-21

While EA’s Super Bowl prediction was pretty close to the final result last year, the company had a lot less luck with the NHL playoffs. At the start of the playoffs, NHL 2024‘s simulation predicted that the Vancouver Canucks would win it all in a 7-game series against the Boston Bruins. Neither of those teams made it to the final round last year; in fact, neither the Canucks nor the Bruins managed to make it through the second round. Instead, the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win it all.

All of this is to say that fans shouldn’t put too much stock into the final results of the simulation. It’s possible the results will be correct like last year, and the Eagles will win their second Super Bowl. However, it’s entirely possible that the Chiefs could win it tonight, and be the first team in NFL history to three-peat. It’s always interesting to see what the simulation predicts, but part of the appeal of sports is the unpredictability of it all.

Fans hoping to play a little Madden NFL 25 before or after the Super Bowl can do so right now at a discounted rate. This year’s game is 70% off on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, knocking it down to just $20.99. The deal is almost over on Xbox, with the game reverting back to regular price on February 10th. PlayStation owners have a little bit longer to take advantage of the deal, as the sale will extend until February 12th.

