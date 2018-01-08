‘Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’ Receives Higher Age Rating Than Original Game

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom now has an ESRB rating that gives the game a different age rating than the “E 10+” classification that was given to the first game.

According to the ESRB, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will have a “T” rating instead with the newest game in the series upping the violence a bit based on what the rating indicates. The ESRB gave the game the rating while saying that it contained “Fantasy Violence” and “Mild Blood” alongside a summary of why they gave it such a rating.

“This is an adventure role-playing game in which players assume the role of a man helping a half-human child defeat an evil force to become king. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments and engage in melee combat against fantasy creatures (e.g., half-human soldiers, skeletons, monsters). Characters use swords, fireballs, pistols, and arrows to defeat enemies. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, cries of pain, and occasional gunfire. A handful of cutscenes depict quick splashes of blood when characters are shot.”

The next Ni no Kuni game recently received around 25 minutes worth of gameplay from Bandai Namco complete with commentary from the developers. It was a promising look at the game that players have been waiting on for some time now, but the reveal of the gameplay unfortunately came not too long after it was announced that they game would be delayed once again.

Developers Level-5 announced back in December that the game would be pushed back further into 2018 in order to have everything prepared for the best launch possible. With the announcement, Level-5 CEO and president Akihiro Hino asked everyone to be patient in their wait for the game.

“”However with innovation and new ideas come the need to ensure everything works together in a fun and cohesive package. This means we’ll need a bit more time to make sure the entire Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom experience meets Level-5 and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s high quality standards. So today I would like to ask for everyone’s patience as we move Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom‘s worldwide release date to 23rd March, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. We will be sharing more news about Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom in the coming weeks and months as we move closer to our new launch date. On behalf of everyone at Level-5, I want to thank you all for your patience and continued support.”

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is scheduled to release on March 23 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.