Nicalis’ Idea For a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Game Is Fantastic

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a legit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game make the rounds, with the last one Mutants In Manhattan, not faring as well as expected. And that makes us think — who could make a good video game featuring the quartet in action?

Well, how about Nicalis? The publisher of such games as Blade Strangers, Runner3 and The Binding of Isaac Rebirth may not automatically be the first one you think of when it comes to TMNT (usually, people would just mention Konami, given its success streak with previous releases), but a tweet from the company suggests that it would be pretty ideal when it comes to making a Ninja Turtles game.

The tweet can be seen below; and as you can see, it has a retro style that’s pretty fantastic, while at the same time capturing the 2D fighting essence of classic games like, well, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel, Turtles In Time, from Konami. And now we kind of want it. You can see the image below.

As you can see, the (super-deformed) gang are all here, with the Turtles, Krang in his robot suit, Bebop and Rocksteady and a couple of foot soldiers, all ready for a fight. We’re not sure what Krang is doing on the side of the Turtles, unless he’s blocking their escape. Also, why would there be a Burgertown in the background instead of a pizzeria?

We digress, there are minor details in what appears to be an incredible pitch for a new game in the Ninja Turtles lexicon. Alas, it’s not in the works, but a suggestion from a publisher that would do interesting things with it. Fingers crossed.

And we’re not alone. Some fans are on board with the idea of Nicalis making a good game, too.

My own version would look like this 😀 pic.twitter.com/0EJpsOonsW — PixelArtM (@PixelArtM) November 25, 2018

And this is coming out when? 😜 pic.twitter.com/tYocSuDSFU — JP’S SWITCHMANIA (@JPSWITCHMANIA) November 25, 2018

Please do it! — Limited Game News (@LimitedGameNews) November 25, 2018

Remember Mighty Final Fight? This reminds me of that and what a Mighty TMNT might look like — JsinCM21[SNS] (@JsinCM21) November 25, 2018

That would be freaking COOL and SICK!! Love the art style and design here. love it love it love it. Is….this… possible……? — Gold Mario79 (@Goldmario791) November 25, 2018

Who knows? Maybe one day Nickelodeon can team up with these guys and give us the arcade beat-em-up we deserve — especially on Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, if you need a Turtles fix, you can check them out in Nickelodeon Arcade Racers for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Just be warned — it’s not as great as it could’ve been…