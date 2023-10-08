Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature fan-favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender character, Azula. Nickelodeon is home to some of the most beloved animated shows and characters of all-time. SpongeBob, Rugrats, Hey, Arnold, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and countless other shows have had a massive impact on pop culture and it's all thanks to Nickelodeon's smart curation of quality animated programming. Over the last 20 years or so, Nickelodeon has also recognized its massive library and sought to capitalize on that with crossovers both within its own shows and in other projects such as video games. We've had Nickelodeon kart-racers, team-up games, and now, fighting games.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was a pretty big hit despite the fact it initially launched without any voice over lines. The game would later add them in and the various updates improved the game quite dramatically. A lot of developers over the last few years have tried to make big brawlers in the vain of Super Smash Bros., but Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is one of the few to actually really succeed. As such, a sequel is on the way and it will bring a bunch of new characters on day one. The latest character revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is Azula, one of the antagonists from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is best known for being able to use lightning, one of the rarest powers in the Avatar universe (at least up until The Legend of Korra) that even Aang never mastered. She's also the sister of Zuko, but does not have the same conflicted nature of her brother.

Azula is one of the few Avatar characters that is almost pure evil and has one of the most interesting character arcs in the show due to the tumultuous nature of her own family. With all of that said, her arrival in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is sure to please fans. There is already a lot of excitement from fans regarding her inclusion following her gameplay reveal.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release on November 3rd.