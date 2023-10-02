Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Spotlight Trailer Showcases Ember

Over the last few weeks, GameMill Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on a number of the playable characters that will appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. After revealing Ember from Danny Phantom last month, the publisher has now offered a new spotlight trailer detailing how the villain will actually play. Ember did not appear in the previous game, so the spotlight trailer is the first extended chance fans will get at seeing her moves in action. It should come as no surprise that many of those moves will center around the use of her guitar.

The spotlight trailer for Ember can be found below.

Ember's Attacks

As we can see from the trailer, Ember's guitar can be used in a number of different ways. The weapon gives her a farther range, and every time she lands a hit, her unique Cheer meter will start to fill. Once full, her special attacks will get more powerful. Ember's up special allows her to twirl the guitar around like a helicopter, using it to knock her opponents airborne. In addition to being a blunt object, the guitar also allows Ember to use music based attacks. Her neutral special, Ghost Power Chord, lets her fire projectiles at opponents. The Slime version of Ghost Power Chord makes those projectiles bigger, while the Cheer version is faster and does more damage.

Overall, Ember is looking like a powerful playable character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2! The character has long been a favorite among Danny Phantom fans, and her moves look like they'll support different play styles. That up special looks like it could be lethal in the hands of a dedicated player, and Ember's range should make her easy to learn. It remains to be seen which of the game's fighters will be embraced by players, but the developers have clearly put a lot of thought into how to best implement these characters.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

(Photo: GameMill)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is slated to release November 3rd on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those are all the same platforms that the previous game appeared on, which released back in 2021. With that release date just over a month away, it's not surprising that GameMill has been putting so much effort into detailing the game's cast. It remains to be seen whether the sequel will prove to be more enjoyable than the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but everything shown so far points to a bigger, stronger sequel. Ember is just one of several new characters that will appear in the game, including The Angry Beavers, Donatello, Grandma Gertie, and more.

Are you excited to see Ember's moveset in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? After watching the trailer, do you think she'll be your main? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!