New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Unveils The Angry Beavers

The Angry Beavers ended back in 2003, but Norbert and Daggett will be returning 20 years later for an appearance in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. GameMill Entertainment revealed the two characters through a new trailer today, which gives a glimpse of Norbert and Dagget in action, as well as a look at a stage based on the series. The two characters will be connected, in a manner similar to Ren and Stimpy. Unlike Ren and Stimpy, it seems Norbert and Daggett won't occupy the stage at the same time; instead, they'll swap out with each other, similar to Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The trailer for Norbert and Daggett can be found below.

Norbert and Daggett are new characters that did not appear in the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. For fighters that weren't present in the previous game, GameMill has been making a habit of releasing announcement trailers followed a day or two later by spotlight trailers. Spotlight trailers offer a deeper dive into the actual gameplay, showcasing individual moves, and highlighting how the characters control. As such, we can likely expect a spotlight trailer for Norbert and Daggett in the near future. Hopefully GameMill won't keep Angry Beavers fans waiting too much longer!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Voice Acting

When the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released, the game was notably silent, missing the iconic voices fans had come to expect from the characters. That was rectified with a later patch, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will have full voice-acting at launch. Norbert and Daggett seem to be voiced once again by Nick Bakay and Richard Steven Horvitz, who voiced the two in the animated series. That has not been officially confirmed, but it certainly sounds like them, and Horvitz shared the new trailer on Twitter, so it's a pretty safe bet! GameMill has also been bringing back the classic voice actors for other characters, including Tara Strong, who will be voicing Ember from Danny Phantom.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be releasing November 3rd on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. When it arrives, the game will feature a mix of new and returning characters spanning several Nickelodeon franchises. In addition to The Angry Beavers, players can expect characters from Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, SpongeBob SquarePants, Garfield, and more. At this time, we do not know how many playable characters will be in the game at launch, and whether or not all of the previous fighters will be returning. However, Players can also expect a number of iconic locations from several Nick shows, including Dimension X, Bikini Bottom, the Channel 6 news building, and more.

