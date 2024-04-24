Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update Adds Prince Zuko, Patch Notes Released

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's roster has gotten a little bit bigger this afternoon, with the addition of Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The second DLC fighter added to the fighting game roster, Zuko should be an exciting addition for fans of the animated series. While Zuko is the most exciting part of today's update, there are some other changes that have been made to the game. In fact, multiple characters have seen balance improvements, including Nigel, Korra, and more. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below.

UPDATE 1.8: ZUKO NOW AVAILABLE!

NEW CHARACTER ADDED: ZUKO!

Fixed Get Up In Place state for Gertie, Angry Beavers and April to match the length of the other characters.

Fixed a slowdown animation problem for Rebound state after Grab Hold.

Fixed Visualization options in Training.

BALANCE CHANGES

Ren & Stimpy

Fixed hitbox priority on Charge Air Up so Sweetspot does come out first instead of last.

Korra

Fixed a visual issue on the Grab Hold VFX.

Nigel

Fixed an issue where Nigel would clip on the ground during his Charge Air Down animation.

Mr. Krabs

Added Invincibility to all Throw attack states.

Increased Knockback gain for Charge Down.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC Fighters

Zuko marks the second of 4 DLC fighters that will be added to the game throughout 2024. Mr. Krabs was the first DLC fighter released, and Iroh and Rocksteady will arrive sometime in the coming months. The four characters can be purchased individually for $6.99, or as part of a bundle that includes all of them for $24.99, alongside an exclusive SpongeBob skin. The latter is a better deal for anyone that wants to own all of the game's fighters, but it's nice to have an option to buy them individually, especially for those that are more interested in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as opposed to Avatar or SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Future of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Series

At this time, we do not know if there will be a second set of DLC fighters. There are a plethora of characters GameMill and Fair Play Labs could bring in from various Nickelodeon properties, including some of the missing fighters from the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, such as Leonardo and Michelangelo. Unfortunately, there's been no word on whether that will happen, or if we'll see a third game in the series. Overall reception to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was significantly improved compared with the first game, but it's difficult to say if that translated to strong sales, or continued interest. For now, fans are just going to have to be happy with the content currently available, and the next two DLC fighters!

Are you excited to check out this new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Do you want to see the game get additional fighters after the current season pass? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!