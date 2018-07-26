Nickelodeon Kart Racers Announced, Features Ninja Turtles

If you ever wanted to see the Rugrats mix it up with Spongebob Squarepants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a kart racing game, has Gamemill got the game for you.

The publisher has announced this morning that it will be publishing Nickelodeon Kart Racers, an all-star packed racing game set to debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game features a who’s who of Nickelodeon superstars, including their variation on the Ninja Turtles, along with characters from Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, Hey Arnold! and other popular Nick shows. You can see some promo art below.

The tracks themselves will also be based on these characters’ universes, ranging from Bikini Bottom to the sewers in New York City to Tommy Pickles’ house. More tracks will be introduced closer to the game’s release.

In addition, expect a lot of wild power-ups (green slime, perhaps?), as well as four player local racing, as well as single player battles against AI opponents. No word if online racing will be included yet. You can get an idea of how the local battles will work in the screenshot below.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Nickelodeon to bring all of these amazing characters into one fun, competitive video game for fans of all ages to enjoy. Nickelodeon has created characters and stories that are loved around the world and we specialise in transforming treasured characters and stories into playable entertainment for the die-hard fans and casual gamers alike.”

Though the game is unlikely to unseat the kart racing champ on the console (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), Nickelodeon Kart Racers should be a lot of fun for fans of the channel’s shows. And who knows, they might just throw a few classic characters in there for good measure. We’ll see who gets introduced this October.

And for those worried that the game will be high-priced, don’t be. Gamemill has it set up to go for just $39.99. That leaves you a lot of extra money to buy pizza or seafood or whatever kind of food your character of choice may be into. (Just don’t mix the two. Blech.)

We’ll let you know as soon as more characters and tracks are confirmed for the game. But now it’s time to see if Spongebob can truly hang with Michelangelo and Raphael. Cowabunga!