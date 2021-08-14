Nickmercs Explains Why Apex Legends Is Harder Than Call of Duty: Warzone

✖

Twitch streamer Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is one of many content creators who’ve decided to pick up Apex Legends recently after the start of the game’s 10th season. New content being added to the game is always a worthwhile reason to check things out, but with the Emergence update live for a while now after it was released at the start of the month, streamers and other players have continued to stick around. Nickmercs spoke recently about his shift from Call of Duty: Warzone to Apex and explained why he feels Respawn Entertainment’s game is the more challenging of the two.

The streamer spoke about some of the differences between the two games during a recent stream where he was playing Apex again. After playing for about a week and a half, he’d arrived at the verdict that Apex was tougher than the Call of Duty game. His reasoning was that Warzone relied more on simply shooting enemies while the abilities in Apex gave the game another layer of difficulty.

“I’ll say this: Apex Legends is more difficult than Warzone,” Nickmercs said in the clip above (via Dexerto). “Aiming, shooting, just like Warzone. It’s positional, just like Warzone. It’s awareness, just like Warzone. All those things are across the board. Those things are also in Fortnite – we’re talking battle royale right now. But Apex has abilities. Super f---ing abilities and s--t. And I think that’s a big caveat that you can’t ignore. The abilities, the timings, the possibilities are endless in Apex because of all the things that you can do.”

This isn’t the first time that Nickmercs has entertained the Warzone vs. Apex conversation either. A few days earlier, he opened one of his YouTube videos with a talk about the two games with the video itself titled “Apex Legends vs. Warzone.” He said at the start of the video that Apex provided players with a more fulfilling high-level experience through its ranked mode and skill ladders whereas Warzone didn’t have as much to work towards besides wins alone, he said.

“I think the biggest comparison you can make is that when you’re playing Warzone, you’re going for high kills,” he said in the video. “There’s no ranked matches, there’s no Arena, there’s nothing to grind for. There’s nothing to play for. I mean, you could play for wagers and the tournaments, but it’s just infested with cheaters and losers. And the hackers ruin all of that either way.

He continued to say Apex’s ranked mode was “top-tier” and that it was a quality assessment of where a player stands in the game compared to others.