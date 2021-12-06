Nickmercs Warns New Warzone Loadout Changes Are a Massive Mistake

On December 8th and 9th, Call of Duty: Warzone will be going through some big changes, but not everyone is happy about these plans. Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is among those taking issue with how the game now handles Loadout Drop Markers. Loadout Drop Markers “can now only be purchased from buy stations after the Loadout Drop event occurs in a match.” The idea is that it will become “a more tactical choice in the mid to end game.” That bit was shared on Twitter by @charlieINTEL, and Nickmercs was quick to call it “an L.” When one fan argued that now “Bots can’t just rest on the Meta,” Nickmercs was quick to elaborate his thoughts.

“Negative. This exactly the opposite. Just gives the bots a bit more time to run around & enjoy the new island view. Slows the pace down a bit. When in reality, y’all gonna get s**t on either way,” Nickmercs replied on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time will tell whether or not this change ends up being for the better! The changes are still a few days from going into effect, so it’s hard to say for certain whether this will be for the best. While Nickmercs is not alone in his position, it seems that there are a lot of other Warzone fans that see the changes to Loadout Drop Markers as a good thing.

That’s not the only change players can expect to see on December 8th! Season One will see the long-awaited debut of the new Caldera map. Fans have been grumbling for a long time about the need to make a change from Verdansk, and Caldera looks significantly different. Of course, like the changes to Loadout Drop Markers, it remains to be seen whether this change will be for the better. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out for themselves.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you looking forward to Season One? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]