Nickmercs Reveals New Streaming Partnership Deal

Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff announced today that he has renewed his exclusive contract with Twitch, and will remain with the streaming platform. The announcement comes after weeks of teasing “the biggest deal” of his life, and rumors that suggested he might land with rival platform YouTube, just as TimTheTatman recently did. At this time, no specific details have been revealed, including how much he’ll be making with Twitch, or how long the platform will remain his exclusive streaming home. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nickmercs talked up the contract extension, and revealed why he plans to stay there.

“Twitch is where I built my community, it’s home,” Nickmercs told The Hollywood Reporter.”It’s the top destination for live stream content I’m excited to buildupon the foundation we started over ten years ago. From streaming Gears of War and Call of Duty,to now being able to watch NFL games on my channel, Twitch has been agreat partner and I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s easy to see why Nickmercs considers Twitch “home,” as the streamer has been with the platform since 2011. The decade-long partnership has worked out well for both Nickmercs, as well as for Twitch. Twitch wasted no time celebrating the signing, revealing a highlight reel of moments featuring Nickmercs. The video was shared on the company’s official Twitter account, alongside a boast that the streamer will be “doing big things only on Twitch.” The Tweet can be found embedded below.

When you're about the big life, you're in it all the way.



Big shots, big moves and big love.@NICKMERCS and the MFAM – doing big things only on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/WboCgzCknk — Twitch (@Twitch) October 5, 2021

For current fans of the streamer, the announcement should be welcome news! Nickmercs currently has 6.2 million followers on Twitch, and those fans won’t have to worry about following him over to a different service. Prior to today, the streamer hadn’t been seen live since September 23rd, but is currently streaming at the time this article is going live. For those interested in tuning into the stream, Nickmercs’ channel can be found right here.

Are you happy that Nickmercs is staying with Twitch? Are you one of the streamer’s 6.2 million followers? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!