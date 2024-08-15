Nicolas Cage Starring as John Madden in New Movie

Nicolas Cage might soon be embodying a sports legend. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Cage is lined up to play legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden in the upcoming movie Madden. The film, which hails from Amazon/MGM, is directed by Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle alum David O. Russell. Will Ferrell was previously lined up to play the role of Madden in the summer of 2023. Reports indicate that Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was previously in contention for the role of Madden “on and off” last year, but ultimately did not land the role.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said in a statement. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

What Is Madden About?

Madden is described as the origin story of Madden NFL, one of the biggest video game franchises of all time. While not expected to be a traditional biopic about Madden’s life, the film surely touch on Madden’s prolific career as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, as well as his decades as a commentator during football games.

Madden will be a Prime Sports Original feature film, produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Jonathan Shukat alongside Russell and Matthew Budman.

Will Nicolas Cage Return as Spider-Man?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Cage will be reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir in Noir, a new live-action series for Amazon/MGM. The series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with ‘Noir’ is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”