Nidhogg 2 Carving Its Way To Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of indie games, you might have played the PlayStation 4/PC release Nidhogg 2. The sequel to the retro style fencing/action game brought more of that action in spades, as you face off against a number of adversaries as you fight to make your way to the end of a stage.

But if you missed out, don’t worry – you’ve got a second chance to check the game out, as developer Mark Essen confirmed today that the sword-based action game will be making its way to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Essen took to Twitter to make the announcement, shortly after this morning’s Nintendo Nindies special aired. “Switch the way you play Nidhogg 2 later this year!” Essen confirmed, while also including an animation from the game, which you can see in the tweet below.

Full details about the game haven’t been revealed yet, but, more than likely, it’ll be a darling on the local multiplayer front, as players will be able to fight back and forth, either playing the game in console form, or on-the-go with a pair of JoyCons. It’s also likely to be loaded with options, so you can mix up how you fight in each match.

A price and release date haven’t been given yet, but it currently sells for $14.99 on PlayStation Store and Steam, so it’ll likely be around that price.

Here’s Nidhogg 2‘s full description, as well as its highlighted features:

“The wurm has returned and it must feed! Shed your garments and paint the walls with the flesh of your enemies, for only one can be worthy of sacrifice.



The rules are simple. Reach the other side and kill anyone that stands in your way. Deftly parry and rend their throats, riddle their bowels with arrows, or squish their brains between your toes. The wurm cares not for chivalry.



Sequel to the indie hit of 2014, Nidhogg 2 builds upon the award-winning gameplay of its predecessor with new weapons to wield and levels to master, head-to-toe character customization, and the captivatingly grotesque art of Toby Dixon.



And, with music from artists including Mux Mool, Geotic, Doseone, Osborne, and Daedelus, Nidhogg 2 has a soundtrack so good that even the menu screens are awesome.

Challenge the AI or a friend in 1v1 combat.

Fight for the top seat in 8-player tournaments.

Master the distinctive traits of four weapons.

Get stylish with full character customization.

Ten stages from castles to Nidhogg innards.

Alter the rules with over 10 different game variables.

Go online with matchmaking and private games.”

We’ll provide more details about the game as soon as they become available. You can check Nidhogg 2 out on PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC now.