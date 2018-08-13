Night Trap Gets Official Digital Release Date For Nintendo Switch

Following its physical release by Limited Run Games earlier this summer, Night Trap is ready to make its official digital debut on the Nintendo eShop. You know what that means — saving scantily clad babes from high-tech vampires wherever you go!

An official listing has appeared on the Nintendo eShop page, with the game being given a “T” for Teen rating (not so controversial now, huh?!) and set to release digitally on August 24. The game is set to sell for $14.99, though you can pre-order it now and save ten percent off its price, bringing it down to $13.49.

This is a remarkable turnaround for what had been said about the game years before. Back when the game came out, Nintendo of America had noted that Night Trap would “never appear on a Nintendo console.” due to its level of controversy at the time. But apparently that’s died down a little (not a pun), and Nintendo has since changed course, welcoming the game with open arms on its most accessible system to date.

Of course, the game is vintage full-motion cheese, but it’ll definitely hit the right spot with nostalgic fans of the original release.

Here’s the official synopsis, straight from the Nintendo page:

“Originally developed by Digital Pictures in 1987 and released in 1992, Night Trap has been completely rebuilt, bringing it to a level of video quality never before seen. Night Trap tells the story of five teenage girls spending the weekend at the Martin home. As a member of the Special Control Attack Team, your job is to monitor the home and protect the girls using an intricate system of cameras and traps as it is being invaded by vampires.

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition also includes new features such as deleted scenes, two documentaries, the all-new Theater that allows you to watch all story-related videos uninterrupted, a new mode called Survivor that will test your skills at trapping intruders and behind the scenes production images. For the first time ever, the unreleased prototype Scene Of The Crime will be fully playable and included with Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition.”

So if old-school FMV gaming is your thing — or you just want to own a little piece of history for your console — then Night Trap is the game for you.