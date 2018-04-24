Nine New ‘Overwatch’ Character Hoodies Arrive Thursday in Very Limited Quantities

J!NX has taken their sweet, sweet time delivering new characters to their popular Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection, but the wait is finally over. Starting on Thursday, April 26th, hoodies based on Soldier 76, Junkrat, Mercy, Hanzo, Symmetra, Zenyatta, Bastion, Sombra, and Winston will be available to order. However, you’ll need to plan ahead if you want to get your hands on one.

Here’s what we know: the nine new hoodies in the Overwatch Ultimate Collection will be available to pre-order in very limited quantities via this link sometime in the early morning Pacific time on April 26th. Shipping will be slated for June. The hoodies will be available again sometime after this pre-sale, but if the release of the first wave of Overwatch hoodies is anything to go by, your next opportunity won’t happen for quite a long time. In other words, don’t miss this opportunity.

With that out of the way, which hoodie will you choose? The entire lineup looks pretty spectacular, but we suspect that the Hanzo, Mercy, Sombra, and the Soldier 76 hoodies will be the first to sell out.

The first wave of hoodies includes D.Va, Lucio, Genji, Roadhog, Zarya, Reinhardt, and Widowmaker – all of which can be ordered right here for $59.99. Future releases in the Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection will include Ana, McCree, Mei, Orisa, Pharah, Reaper, Torbjorn, Tracer, Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte. Needless to say, there are some very popular characters coming up in future waves – hopefully we won’t have to wait until 2020 for the entire lineup of Overwatch hoodies to be complete.

On a related note, Good Smile Company has added Reaper to their lineup of Overwatch Figmas alongside Tracer, Genji, and Widomaker. As you can see, it looks amazing.

The best/least expensive place to get the Reaper figure in the U.S. is via Entertainment Earth, where it just went up for pre-order for $79.99 with free shipping. Customers outside of the states can also get it directly from Good Smile. The other figures in the Overwatch Figma lineup are available to order right here save for Genji, which sold out in pre-order. The Reaper figure isn’t expected to arrive until next March, but it will probably suffer a similar fate, so grab it while you can. The official list of features for the figure can be found below.

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

His twin Hellfire Shotguns are included to display him ready for battle.

Effect parts can be attached to the Hellfire Shotguns to recreate his Death Blossom ultimate.

A Shadow Step effect sheet is included which can be placed at his feet to pose him using the ability.

Nine different hand parts including open hands, clenched hands and a thumbs down hand are all included.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

