Ninja Hits 1 Million Subscribers on Mixer Within First Five Days

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins shook up the streaming scene recently when he announced that he was cutting ties with Twitch and moving exclusively to Mixer. The announcement definitely caught the attention of many, especially considering how long Ninja had been partnered with the Amazon-owned streaming platform and that he decided to jump ship for a service that is on the low end of the spectrum in terms of viewership. That said, it hasn’t even been a week yet that Ninja has been streaming on Mixer, and he has already amassed over one million subscribers.

There’s no denying that hitting one million subscribers is a rather impressive feat. After all, Mixer subscriptions are akin to Twitch’s in that they cost a monthly fee. However, it is worth noting that upon Ninja’s arrival to the Mixer platform, the company began running a promotion to get as many people on their service as possible. Essentially, Mixer offered anyone and everyone a free two-month subscription to Ninja’s new channel.

Today we hit 1,000,000 active subscribers on mixer ^-^ thank you for all the incredible support. I haven’t felt this good in a long time. pic.twitter.com/kdLgBJk0Ud — Ninja (@Ninja) August 6, 2019

The true test of how many subscribers Ninja will be able to retain after the switch from Twitch to Mixer is when the free promotion expires and fans will have to begin paying for their subscriptions. Either way, bringing in over a million people to his channel to at least show support in the beginning is pretty huge and definitely doesn’t go unnoticed. In fact, as of this writing, he currently has more subscribers than followers on Mixer, with his follower count sitting at just over 805,000.

It will be interesting to see where everything stands in a couple months and if Ninja will be able to pull off the Twitch to Mixer switch and retain the same amount of viewers, followers, and subscribers. Who knows, we might even see some other bigger personalities on Twitch make the jump as well. In any case, only time will tell.

