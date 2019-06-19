Ninja Signs Book Deal For Gaming Guides, Graphic Novels, and More

There’s no denying that Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one of the most recognizable personalities in gaming today. While he was already fairly well known before Epic Games released their wildly popular battle royale game, it was indeed Fortnite that helped him launch straight into the stratosphere of success. From hosting his own events centered around Fortnite and essentially becoming the face of Twitch over the past year, the popular streamer has definitely become a household name. That said, it is now being reported that Ninja has signed a book deal with Random House’s Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press to publish a series of graphic novels, gaming guides, and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old streamer has signed the deal with Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press through a partnership with management firm Loaded. The deal in question will produce three different books this August: Ninja: Get Good, a how-to guide with gaming tips from the streamer; Ninja Notebook, which will feature stickers, tips, and prompts from Ninja; and Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game, which will be the first installment in an original graphic novel series from artist Felipe Magana and writer Justin Jordan.

This is one of the huge projects I’ve been working on and I’m so excited to finally announce my first book NINJA: GET GOOD! An ultimate guide to gaming that teaches players how to become unstoppable. On sale this August and available for preorder now: https://t.co/t6fyWFZ95A pic.twitter.com/AvQdsgjhG6 — Ninja (@Ninja) June 19, 2019

Loaded CEO and founder Brandon Freytag commented on the deal, noting how it will be another avenue for Ninja to communicate with his fanbase offline. “With every brand deal we make, we want to ensure that our clients are effectively communicating to their fanbases, both online and off,” he said. “Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press allowed us to work hand-in-hand with Ninja to leverage both his skills and creativity in an authentic way.

“We are excited to bring these books to Ninja fans and gaming enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to learn from one of the best gaming how-to books written, as well as transform into a fantastical gaming universe.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how all of this pans out when the first round of books arrives this August. In the meantime, Ninja can usually be found on his Twitch and YouTube channels, and you better believe there is going to be a whole lot of Fortnite involved.

It will certainly be interesting to see how all of this pans out when the first round of books arrives this August. In the meantime, Ninja can usually be found on his Twitch and YouTube channels, and you better believe there is going to be a whole lot of Fortnite involved.