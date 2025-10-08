Ninja Gaiden 4 Size Revealed With Pre-Load (And It’s Pretty Small)

If you’re really excited to play Ninja Gaiden 4, we have some good news for you. Despite the company’s recent troubles, Xbox has a few big new games to close out the rest of the year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is probably the most notable, given the franchise consistently produces best-selling games and is largely unrivaled most years. There’s also The Outer Worlds 2, the return of an RPG franchise from Obisdian that scratches a little bit of that Fallout itch. Microsoft is also bringing Microsoft Flight Simulator to PS5, something that will likely please a lot of gamers on the opposing platform.

However, one game you may not realize is coming straight from Xbox is Ninja Gaiden 4. The action/adventure game isn’t part of a franchise that’s owned by Xbox nor does Xbox have any kind of ownership over Team Ninja or PlatinumGames, the two studios developing the new title.

However, Xbox’s Phil Spencer stepped in to help bring the game to life by publishing Ninja Gaiden 4. It has been over a decade since Ninja Gaiden 3 and Xbox is now publishing the series. Xbox has played a pretty significant role in the as Xbox had timed exclusivity over previous entries in the series, so it is partially seen as an Xbox series even though the games have made their way to PlayStation as well.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Download Size Revealed

With that said, Ninja Gaiden 4 is releasing later this month. Players can start pre-loading the game right this second and much to our surprise, it’s not that big. As spotted by XboxEra, Ninja Gaiden 4 is just 36.82 GB on Xbox. It’s a fair bit bigger on PC and weighs in at 54.9 GB, which is more in line with what you may expect from a big new video game release. However, the Xbox version appears to be well compressed. It’s likely the PS5 version of the game will be a similar size as well, as the console versions don’t tend to vary too dramatically.

All in all, if you’re looking for a fun new action game to play later this month and have it not destroy your storage drive, Ninja Gaiden 4 may be the play. The game will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass, so you won’t have to worry about paying extra for it if you’re already a subscriber. It looks to be shaping up quite nicely too, so hopefully it’ll be worth the download.

Ninja Gaiden 4 releases on October 21st for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!