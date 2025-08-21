New Xbox Series X Free Download Brings Back OG Xbox Nostalgia

A new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X free download brings back the sweet, sweet nostalgia of the OG Xbox. It has been 24 years since 2001, and thus 24 years since the release of the first Xbox console. When Xbox fans think of the original Xbox console, a plethora of great and nostalgic games likely come to mind. In fact, some of the best Xbox exclusives in the history of the Microsoft gaming brand came from the very first Xbox console, yet Xbox has down little to revive interest and tap into the nostalgia goldmine of this catalog. It is bringing back one series synonymous with the original Xbox though, and doing so this year.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2025 is the upcoming Ninja Gaiden 4 from PlatinumGames and Xbox Game Studios. And those looking forward to it can now adorn their Xbox Series X|S dashboard with a new, special, and free dynamic background featuring Ninja Gaiden 4 and its new protagonist. Of course, the 3D reboot of Ninja Gaiden, traditionally a 2D NES series, began with Ninja Gaiden in 2004, one of the best games of its generation, and an exclusive to the first Xbox console.

The new dynamic background is available for all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, no Xbox Game Pass required and no known expiration date. That said, like the previous dynamic backgrounds released for the pair of Xbox consoles, the dynamism of this new background is minimal. There is clearly some technical limitation or design guideline dictating this because every single dynamic background for the console so far has been like this. Xbox fans are still impressed though, with one fan calling it “slick” and ready to make it their new home screen.

A new Dynamic Background for Ninja Gaiden 4 is now available on Xbox Series X|S.



This was one of the best games I've played today at Gamescom. pic.twitter.com/zVoVhqBdtL — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 20, 2025

Ninja Gaiden 4 isn’t out until October 21, 2025, however, it is playable early and currently to the public via the ongoing Gamescom demo. There is still no word of this demo being released on the Micorsoft Store, but it has been earning positive impressions across the Internet.

“Played Ninja Gaiden 4 and oh s***, I somehow wasn’t ready,” writes one Xbox fan of the free demo. “Beyond incredible smooth and brutal combat, super stylish all around. This will be a major highlight.”

“Played a preview build of Ninja Gaiden 4 and if the opening levels are any indication, wow,” reads another early impression of the upcoming Xbox game. Non stop action! October can’t get here soon enough.”

Suffice to say Ninja Gaiden 4 is shaping up to be one of this year’s best games. To this end, we reckon many will be sporting this free dynamic background come the end of the year. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited for Ninja Gaiden 4 or does something else releasing sooner have your attention?