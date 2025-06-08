Ninja Gaiden 4 Release Date Revealed in New Bloody Trailer

The Ninja Gaiden 4 release date has finally been revealed. An action-packed new trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase nailed down what was previously only a vague window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ninja Gaiden 4 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 on October 21st for $69.99. It’ll also launch on Xbox Game Pass and be part of Xbox Play Anywhere.

This trailer showcases the action developers PlatinumGames and Team Ninja are known for. While it has plenty of story-related scenes, the bloody melee combat is the star, something more in line with the mainline parts of the series and not its Sigma re-releases.

The Deluxe Edition items and pre-order bonuses also made their debut in this trailer. Players who plunk down the cash early will receive a Dark Dragon Descendant skin for Yakumo, the other main character.

The $89.99 Deluxe Edition will come with two Ryu skins, a sword skin, two Yakumo skins, another set of skins, and a bundle of items meant to aid players. This bundle has 50,000 bonus Ninjacoin, five life elixirs, three divine life elixirs, one incense of rebirth, two crimson blood pellets, two senjin war brews, and two Kongou iron brews. Many of those sound like healing items or currencies, but what exactly they do will likely make more sense when the game comes out.

This trailer is a follow-up from an Xbox stream from earlier this year that revealed the game. The reveal trailer from that stream only said Ninja Gaiden 4 was coming sometime this fall. This is also the third Ninja Gaiden game this year, as Ninja Gaiden Black 2 (a remake of Ninja Gaiden 2) came out in January, while Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a 2D action title from Blasphemous studio The Game Kitchen, is releasing in July.