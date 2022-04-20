Ninjoi Trends as Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Ninja Rebrand

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was once one of the most popular people in the world as he rose to stardom alongside Fortnite. A pioneer of streaming, Ninja isn’t as popular as he used to be, but he still has many fans, many of which have mixed feelings about the Twitch streamer’s recent rebrand. The rebrand isn’t anything major. Ninja is still going to dye his hair and his name is still Ninja, but the logo has changed.

The logo in question still says Ninja, but the font has changed. And with the font change, many now read the logo as “Ninjoi” because of the way the font makes the “a” look. So many people saw this in fact that “Ninjoi” has been trending on Twitter ever since. As you would expect, Ninja and his wife/manager, Jessica Blevins, have been leaning into the confusion.

Ninja hasn’t said why he felt the need to rebrand and change his logo, but it may have something to do with his fading popularity. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t seem to be going down well with fans. Not only did “Ninjoi” confuse many, but in general it seems many of his fans aren’t impressed with not just the new name logo, but the new icon logo as well. In addition to changing the “Ninja” logo, Blevins has abandoned the ninja head he had for his more universal branding in favor of a new icon that pays homage to his iconic blue spiky hair.

WWWWW — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 20, 2022

I don't understand how people are reading Ninjoi from this new logo. I can tell the circle and the stick on the side is supposed to be an "a" 😊 https://t.co/y5LhmGLKdu — QueenDiamondDust💎💜 (@QueenDiamondDst) April 20, 2022

That logo is absolutely atrocious — APOLLO (@MTG_Apollo) April 19, 2022

your hair as your new logo is actually such a cool idea 🔥🔥



you can change the color each time you dye it too — Muaaz (@mws) April 19, 2022

Me : I want ninja

Mom : we have ninja at home



Ninja at home : #ninjoi #ninja pic.twitter.com/mW0kcykqzj — Cvaq96 (@cvaq21) April 20, 2022

I read Ninjoi when I first saw it 🤔 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 19, 2022

I don’t think this is as bad as people are making it out to be. If you’re looking to brand on more than just gaming related stuff then this looks completely fine — Macaiyla (@macaiyla) April 19, 2022

One of the Worst Rebrands of All Time