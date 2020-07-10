Ninja Slams TikTok and Claims He's Deleting the App for Invading Private Data

✖

On Twitter, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins announced his plans to delete his TikTok account, citing concerns about the app's data farming. Ninja is not alone in that concern. As the app has gained widespread popularity, many analysts have cited similar concerns regarding the ways in which TikTok collects data. It's impossible to say what convinced Ninja to distance himself from TikTok, but the streamer also said that he believes in the concept, and hopes that a more transparent company might come up with its own take on the concept. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

It's not clear at this time whether or not Jessica Blevins also plans to delete her TikTok account, as well. Jessica is Ninja's manager and wife, and the streamer has frequently appeared in her TikTok videos. In May, Jessica posted a video on TikTok in which she tricked her husband into drinking straight vodka during a livestream. For fans of both Jessica and Ninja, the videos have provided an interesting window into their lives outside of streaming, so some might be disappointed to see the couple distance themselves from the platform.

Of course, concerns over TikTok's data collection have been well-documented over the last few months. While concerns about the practices of a number of social apps have been growing over the last few years, the allegations against TikTok seem to be far more substantial than most. Last month, Apple reported that the TikTok app has been spying on the clipboards of iPhone users. While TikTok has admitted to the allegations, the company has given differing reasons for why it was happening in the first place.

I have deleted the TIK TOK app off all my devices. Hopefully a less intrusive company (data farming) that isn’t owned by China can recreate the concept legally, such funny and amazing content on the app from influencers. — Ninja (@Ninja) July 9, 2020

Ninja's decision could lead to others deciding to ditch TikTok, as well. Ninja has a significant number of followers, and it's possible that his influence could lead to more users leaving, as well. With so many citing concerns with the service, it will be interesting to see what happens next with the platform.

