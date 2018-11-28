Ninja Teases Something Special for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is at the top of the top of Fortnite streamers when it comes to the popular battle royale game, but it looks like he’s got his sights set on a new title on the horizon: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Though who could blame him? The hype is real for the upcoming fighter that is less than two weeks from making its official debut for all. Though the popular streamer didn’t say exactly what is on the horizon for him regarding the ultimate fighter, he did tease that’s he’s “cooking up” something big:

Hey fighting/smash community… I got something cooking up for you. pic.twitter.com/SVu3UJNDre — Ninja (@Ninja) November 27, 2018

Things with the record-breaking streamer seemingly getting more and more frustrated with Fortnite as of late regarding the more toxic side of the community, so maybe streaming some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will get him back into good spirits regarding gaming.

As far as the Nintendo Switch game itself goes,

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops for Nintendo Switch players on December 7th. To learn more about the upcoming fighter, here’s how Nintendo promotes the game:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

