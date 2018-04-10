Ninja Theory Offers Donation Opportunity For Xbox One Sales of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

If you missed out on Ninja Theory’s release of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice last year, you missed out on something spectacular. The company’s self-funded indie release provided a shake-up in the action/adventure category, with an emotional jolt that you just don’t see in games anymore. As a result, it stood out as one of our favorite games of 2017.

But don’t worry; you can still play it on PlayStation 4 and PC, and, starting tomorrow, on Xbox One and the Xbox One X. And, as part of the developer’s push for mental awareness, it’s thrown out an interesting challenge on Twitter, where it’s offering to donate funds to Mental Health America if the Xbox One version of the game meets a particular sales mark within the game’s first week of release.

Ninja Theory has noted that if the game manages to clear 50,000 units sold within its first week of release, it will provide a $25,000 donation to the charity. However, if it manages to reach double that and hit 100,000 copies sold, it’ll donate $50,000. You can see the tweet – and the challenge – below.

#Hellblade launches for #XboxOne tomorrow! If we hit 50,000 week 1 sales by April 18th, we can donate $25K to Mental Health America @MentalHealthAm ! If we hit 100,000 we can donate $50K! Spread the word! We can do it!! pic.twitter.com/vPPtxHZsYz — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) April 10, 2018

This is fantastic on Ninja Theory‘s part, as it’s donated money in the past to charitable causes. Back in October, shortly after Senua’s Sacrifice made back its production budget, Ninja Theory announced that all the proceeds from the game’s sale would be donated to Rethink Mental Illness – and the end result was just over $60,000.

At the time of that donation, Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades noted, “We’re proud of our fans for showing their kindness towards others who, like our hero Senua, need our help and support to continue the good fight. Our donation to Rethink Mental Illness will impact many people’s lives in a meaningful way and help shed light on their darkness. Our small gesture has made a big difference. Thank you.”

And it looks like it’ll be making a big difference again this week. Early buzz is that the game is going to sell like hotcakes on the Xbox One, entrancing players just as it did on other platforms last year. We certainly wish Ninja Theory the best of luck – and might just grab a few copies of our own.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release tomorrow on Xbox One.