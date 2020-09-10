Ninja Announces Return to Twitch in New Exclusive Streaming Deal

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, one of the world's most popular streamers, has announced his streaming hiatus is over and that he's returning to the platform that he rose to prominence on: Amazon's Twitch. According to Blevins, he's returning to full-time streaming and he will be doing so exclusively on Twitch. The news comes after months and months of speculation on what platform would scoop up the streaming star and that Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube were all battling for his signature.

Speaking about the announcement, Blevins noted that in this post-Mixer chapter he's not looking just to get back to the basics of streaming, but to elevate and bring more eyes on underrepresented creators.

"I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase," Blevins said in a statement. "I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact."

Michael Aragon, senior VP of content at Twitch, added the following about the news:

"We are thrilled Ninja is returning to Twitch," said Aragon. "Tyler is an iconic force in the gaming community, and it’s been amazing to see the impact he's made on the industry and broader culture. Gaming — and the people who love it — are being recognized by a broad mainstream audience now in part because of Tyler, and we know he’s just getting started."

Of course, by itself, this is a big get for Twitch, but it's an even more important get after letting go arguably its most popular streamer, Dr Disrespect, earlier this year. Twitch certainly felt the loss of Dr Disrespect, but this loss has more than been made up for between the signings of Shroud and Ninja.

At the moment, further specifics on Ninja's return have not been divulged, but they will presumably be shared sooner rather than later. Of course, when and if they are shared, we will be sure to update this post with whatever information is provided.