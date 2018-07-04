Ninja Warriors Again Coming To Nintendo Switch, Other Taito Games In the Works

The Nintendo Switch is slowly but surely becoming the go-to system for classic games. That makes sense considering that a lot of us grew up with some form Nintendo console or another.

Following its announcement of the Darius Cozmic Collection, Taito has confirmed via Weekly Famitsu that it’s hard at work on another retro title for the Nintendo Switch, Ninja Warriors Again. It’s set to release in Japan sometime in 2019 and a U.S. debut is likely to follow after, though that has yet to be finalized.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the early screenshots featured in the latest issue of the Japanese publication, the game looks to be a throwback to the 1994 Ninja Warriors title that came out for SNES. It’s a side-scrolling hack-and-slash that will feature multiple playable ninja characters, fighting back against an evil regime. We included a video of that game below.

But that’s not all. Taito also confirmed with the publication that it’s looking to bring back several other classic titles to the Switch as well. “We decided that it would be necessary to release Taito IP’s and technology on all platforms in order to increase profit in the future,” it explained.

Although no specific games were mentioned aside from Ninja Warriors, the company proclaimed, “We have titles that are already moving towards release,” and that these “are the first steps of our new developments.” It appears that a mixture of re-releases and new titles are being considered for the system.

It also added, “However, console games are an extremely difficult current business for us. With that in mind, we’d like to release things that will be welcomed by all of you, but if we get the chance, we might also make something original.

“Getting buzz in the console game market is a big deal and makes it easier to appeal to customers.”

We certainly hope the company gives older franchises a try. We’d love to play some Elevator Action or Bubble Bobble on the go. For that matter, Space Invaders Extreme would be a nice fit for the system as well. (Oh, and totally down for Ninja Warriors, by the way.)

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the details!)