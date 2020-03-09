New Video Games Out This Week: Nioh 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and More

The big games are finally starting to roll in. In fact, in terms of new releases, this may be the best week on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One so far this year. More specifically, this week players will journey to 1500s Japan to slay evil spirits, plunge into one of the year’s most anticipated Xbox One releases, make anime characters kick and punch each other, beat down cyberpunk gangs as a masked vigilante, and try to find love.

As always, if you're looking for a complete rundown of every single game releasing on ever single video game platform to ever exist, you're in the wrong saloon. Around these parts, we don't have time for that. What we do have on tap though is the lowdown on every single salient new video game release this week. In addition to the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes, are also included, as are meaty DLC releases and expansions.

NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there’s absolutely zero significance to the ordering. If you purchase one of the games we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

RELEASE OF THE WEEK: NIOH 2

Pitch: “Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?”

Release Date: March 12

Platforms: PS4 / Pre-order on Amazon

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

Pitch: “From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.”

Release Date: March 11

Platforms: PC and Xbox One / Pre-order on Amazon

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

Pitch: “My Hero One’s Justice 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas! Includes a bonus for purchasing the previous game, My Hero One’s Justice: special customization item set for Izuku Midoriya.”

Release Date: March 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One / Pre-order on Amazon

NEON CITY RIDERS

Pitch: “Looking for a 2D action-adventure mixed with super-powered urban gangs in a post-cyberpunk neon scenario? Take on the role of Rick, a masked vigilante who needs to explore the decaying futuristic Neon City in search of items, superpowers and companions to free the turfs from the four super-powered gangs’ claws!”

Release Date: March 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

ALDER’S BLOOD

Pitch: “Alder’s Blood is a dark, stealth, tactical game with the turn-based combat focused on avoiding enemy ambushes and setting up your own. Use stealth and tactics to overcome the never-ending onslaught of monsters, the manifestations of your god’s decay. Manage your scarce resources, venture out with your fellow companions and explore the remnants of the world in search of the means for mankind’s survival.”

Release Date: March 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

STELA

Pitch: “Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.”

Release Date: March 13

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

HALF PAST FATE

Pitch: “Half Past Fate is a rom-com adventure with a charismatic 3D art-style. Follow the journey of 6 ordinary people who found each other in extraordinary ways. From eight hours to eight years, this time-jumping saga will change the way you feel about fate forever.”

Release Date: March 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

A STREET CAT’S TALE

Pitch: “The tale of a kitten who has lost its mother is coming to Nintendo Switch! It’s up to you to help this poor, lost kitten survive until it’s old enough to take care of itself.”

Release Date: March 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

LANGRISSER I & II

Pitch: “You are the arbiter of fate in a world ravaged by wars through generations of heroes who battle for peace, order, or chaos. Command Ledin, Elwin, and their companions in their quest to obtain the Sacred Sword Langrisser and restore peace to a war-stricken land. Decide who your allegiance lies with in Langrisser I & II, remastered for modern consoles.”

Release Date: March 10

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC / Pre-order on Amazon