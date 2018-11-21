The Nintendo 2DS ‘Super Mario Maker’ Black Friday Bundle Arrives Tonight

The Nintendo Switch is great and everything, but there’s no denying that it’s expensive – especially when you tack on microSD cards, extra Joy-Cons and the like. However you can still have a lot of fun without spending a lot of money with the Nintendo 2DS.

For example, a new bundle is dropping for Black Friday that combines a Nintendo 2DS along with a pre-installed copy of Super Mario Maker for only $79. It’s hard to argue with that price, especially since you can play an extensive library of 2DS and 3DS games on the device. That having been said, your very first chance to pick it up is happening tonight, November 21st, at 10pm EST. That’s when the console will go live for online orders right here at Walmart. It will also be available at Amazon, GameStop and the like during the Black Friday weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are willing to spend a premium on the Nintendo Switch, there’s one big Black Friday deal that you need to have on your radar.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle comes with the console and a full game download for $299.99, so the game is a freebie. Again, the first place you will be able to get your hands on it is right here at Walmart starting at 10pm EST tonight, November 21st (it’s a dollar cheaper there and there’s even a countdown timer to the online launch!). You should also keep tabs on Amazon in case it arrives early there as well. If you miss it, the deal will be available at other major retailers between Wednesday and Friday.

If you’re willing to wait, keep in mind that GameStop has a superior in-store deal on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that throws in a $50 GameStop gift card starting on November 22nd. Odds are that deal will sell out lighting fast, so if you don’t want to take chances on trying to grab one in your local store, retailers like Walmart and Amazon are going to be your best bet.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.