Three More Nintendo 3DS Classics Drop To $19.99 Including ‘Super Mario Maker’ and ‘Star Fox 64 3D’

Even though Nintendo has turned most of its attention to its Switch console lately, it’s still showing a bit of love to its other handheld systems, the Nintendo 2DS and 3DS.

Before Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn arrives this March, the company opted to drop the price of three of its classic games down to $19.99, officially making them a part of its growing Nintendo Selects lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And each of these games have something to offer, with each one of them stemming from one of Nintendo’s classic franchises. Whether you’re into level creation, reliving a thrilling Legend of Zelda adventure or taking to the skies with a Nintendo 64 favorite, there’s something here for everyone.

First up is Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS, a spin-off of the popular Wii U game. In it, you’ll be able to create your own dreamy levels from Mario games, which you can craft with ease utilizing the touch-screen interface. Alas, there’s no level sharing like the other version, but you can play around in 100 pre-created levels, in case you feel like taking on a challenge right off the bat.

Next up is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, a remake of the old-school Nintendo 64 game. In it, Link finds himself in a jam when a devastating moon threatens to crash into the world of Termina. It’s up to our hero to delve deep into a mystery to find a way to stop this devastating force. He’ll solve a few challenging puzzles along the way, along with acquiring new powers to help out.

Last but certainly not least is Star Fox 64 3D, also ported over from the Nintendo 64. In this high-flying adventure, you’ll work with Fox McCloud and his loyal team as they save the universe from the evil Andross. You’ll fly across dangerous planets and work together to bring down enemies like Star Wolf. Take control of the Arwing or try other different vehicles as you collect power-ups and blast enemies from the sky!

These games join other favorites like Super Mario 3D Land, Animal Crossing: New Leaf and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds in the Nintendo Selects lineup, providing a number of favorites for a very reasonable price. If you haven’t picked up these games yet, you’ll be able to do so for a great deal, starting on February 4!

Which of these 3DS favorites do you want to try out? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!