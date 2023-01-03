Classic Nintendo 3DS Game Returning This Month

A cult-classic Nintendo 3DS game is returning this month with a new release on mobile phones via Apple Arcade. The Nintendo 3DS has a vast library that is largely trapped on the machine for a variety of reasons. As a result, when a 3DS game comes forward it catches the attention of Nintendo fans. Typically, when a 3DS game is brought forward it's via the Nintendo Switch, but this time it's via mobile phones.

More specifically, Game Freak -- the developer best known for the Pokemon series -- has announced that Pocket Card Jockey is coming to iOS devices on January 20 via Apple Arcade. According to Game Freak, the iOS version is largely the same, however, its races have been recreated in 3D.

For those that don't know: Pocket Card Jockey debuted in 2013, but only in Japan. It didn't come to the states until three years later in 2016. While Game Freak developed the game, Nintendo published it. In turn, it was a 3DS exclusive. It's unclear how this deal was struck, but it's clear Nintendo has not retained the publishing rights to the game, or if it did it has since given said rights up otherwise the game would be coming to mobile devices through it.

"Stack cards like it's a race to the finish," reads an official blurb about the game. "And it is! In this fast-paced mash-up of solitaire and horse racing, you'll jockey your way to victory by clearing cards to energize your horse. You can even level up your noble steed through strategic positioning on the track. Can you master solitaire and horseback racing...at the same time?!"

An official pitch of the game continues: "After you get a dozen races under your belt, you can retire your horse-a sad moment for any jockey. However! You can relocate your horse to your very own farm and pair them with other retired horses to breed new ponies...that are completely adorable! Eventually, these babies will pony up by maturing into horses that you can ride in competitions for prizes. You can then get items at Chirp's shop, such as puzzle pieces or temporary bonuses. After completing certain puzzles, your horse will gain even more stats when leveling up. That's some next-level jockeying!"